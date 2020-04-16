Extended lockdown may lead to first wave of job losses: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI : The Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should prepare a road map for a strategic exit from the nationwide lockdown, which is likely to give rise to the first wave of unemployment, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in an online press briefing on Thursday.

The Centre should also empower states and give them more financial resources to combat the spread of the pandemic, he said.

“There is going to be a massive financial backlash. You are going to see the first wave of unemployment and that will start to spiral. You will see massive pressure coming on our financial systems. So you will have to set up structures and manage your funding so that you don’t get caught,” Gandhi said in his first media interaction since the lockdown was imposed on 25 March.

Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the 21-day lockdown till 3 May. The Centre said that from 20 April there will be a conditional withdrawal in areas where the spread of the virus has either been contained or prevented.

“A lockdown is like a pause button. It is in no way a solution to the coronavirus. When we come out of the lockdown, the virus is going to start its work again. So, it is very important to have a strategy to come out of the lockdown.” Gandhi said. Each state should be given the room to decide its strategy, he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) immediately questioned Gandhi’s intentions and asked him why the Congress and its alliance-led governments supported the extension of the lockdown. “#LockDown is not the solution according to @RahulGandhi…Then why did the CMs of @INCIndia, Cong partnered governments extend the lock down first …?” senior BJP leader and national general secretary in-charge of organization, B.L. Santosh, asked on Twitter.

In the past one month, in their letters to the PM, both Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi have highlighted several issues such as those affecting migrant labourers, food shortage, economic boost to medium, small and micro enterprises, and relief to the middle class.

