Extends ‘relief fund’ to delivery partners in India

Amazon and its network of partners across India are delivering critical supplies directly to people who need them, particularly the elderly and more vulnerable sections.

To support those who are enabling Amazon India to fulfill customer orders, Amazon has extended a $25-million‘Amazon Relief Fund’ to associates who are a part of the Delivery Service Partner Program, Amazon Flex program and it’s trucking partners, providing middle mile logistics support.

This fund can be utilised by qualifying individuals who have been quarantined or diagnosed with Covid-19.