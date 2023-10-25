External Hard Disk Market to increase by USD 3.24 billion between 2022 to 2027, ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., and more among key companies – Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The external hard disk market size is expected to grow by USD 3.24 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Multiple advantages of external hard disks are notably driving the external hard disk market. However, factors such as the emergence of cloud storage services may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Personal computers and Enterprise applications), Type (Network-attached storage HDD, Portable HDD, and Desktop HDD), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the external hard disk market including ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Quantum Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co, SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

External Hard Disk Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. – The company offers an external hard disk that comes with up to 4TB of additional storage, where one can play wherever one wants. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

External Hard Disk Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

By application, the market is segmented into personal computers and enterprise applications. The personal computers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Portable hard disks of this size are used to store and transfer software, high-definition photos, and videos, and digital editing applications. The applications include video editing, photo editing, digital illustration, 3D rendering, audio editing, advanced simulation, and high-performance gaming. For instance, vendors such as Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive, Transcend 1TB External Hard Drive, G-Technology ArmorATD, Seagate Wireless Plus Mobile, and Seagate Backup Plus Slim are some of the popular external hard disks with 1 TB and 2 TB storage capacity available in the market.

Type (Network-attached storage HDD, Portable HDD, and Desktop HDD).

Geography

APAC will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand from the electronics industry and the presence of a large number of PC manufacturers such as HP, Dell Technologies, Acer Group, Lenovo, and Asus are driving the growth of the external hard disk market in APAC.

North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Contacts

