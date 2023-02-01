eXtra Gets 52% Higher AOV with Algonomy's Personalized Product Recommendation Engine

Saudi’s leading electronics retailer wins big through hyper-relevant and individualized customer experiences

BENGALURU, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — eXtra, Saudi Arabia’s leading consumer electronics and home appliances marketplace, announced that they have significantly improved key metrics such as Conversion Rates, Revenue per Click, and Average Order Value with the help of its technology partner Algonomy, a provider of Algorithmic Customer Engagement solutions.

eXtra has over 42 stores in Saudi Arabia and two stores each in Bahrain and Oman, in addition to three websites serving customers in both English and Arabic. They offer over 12,000 products, including leading international brands and cater to over 12 million shoppers. The retailer understands that today’s digital shoppers are loyal to brands that recognize them as individuals.

eXtra continues to embark on its journey towards delivering hyper-personalized customer experiences with RecommendTM, Algonomy’s AI-powered product recommendation platform. The platform helps the retailer deliver personalized recommendations to both new and returning shoppers, with a decisioning engine that selects the best recommendation strategy for each customer and their current context.

“As a customer-first business, we are always looking to improve digital experiences for our customers. Through Algonomy RecommendTM, we are able to add value to our customers’ shopping journeys by showing products most relevant to them,” said Imran Khan, e-Commerce Director at eXtra

“RecommendTM has been consistently delivering 5% to 7% conversion rates for us, in addition to higher AOVs and IPOs. We plan to explore more nuanced product recommendation strategies, such as Advanced Merchandising and DeepRecs NLP, which will help us further individualize experiences for our customers,” Shahin Riaz, Head of Product at eXtra

“Our relationship with eXtra goes back almost seven years, and it is a pleasure helping them help their customers. We look forward to working with them to scale further through the capabilities of RecommendTM and DeepRecs NLP and enrich their customers’ digital experiences,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP of Business Development APAC & MEA at Algonomy.

eXtra ranks first among retail companies in the list of 100 Saudi Fast Growth companies. In addition to a vast product range, they offer a comprehensive after-sales service such as extended warranty, free home delivery, product installation, and 24×7 remote assistance through three dedicated service centers across Saudi Arabia.

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry’s only real-time Algorithmic Customer Engagement Platform that unifies data, decisioning, and orchestration across marketing, digital commerce, and merchandising for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration, merchandise analytics, and supplier collaboration. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading retailers and brands, QSRs, convenience stores, and more; with a global presence spanning over 20 countries. More at algonomy.com.

