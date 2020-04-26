Extraction: Priyanshu Painyuli aka Amir Asif reveals he read the contract 10 times to reaffirm if he was working with the same Russo Brothers of Avengers fame [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Everyone who saw the much-delayed Bhavesh Joshi Superhero raved about Priyanshu Painyuli’s performance in the film. Well, the industry has taken notice of his talent and the actor is going great guns in his career. BollywoodLife caught up with Priyanshu Painyuli who is thrilled about his online play, Lockdown Love and his film Extraction that stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. Priyanshu has been creatively occupied in this lockdown phase. “I am doing some interesting things at home. The virtual play, Lockdown Love was conceptualised by Roshan Abbas. Theatre is something everyone wants to keep alive. With this virus, it is uncertain when we will have proper shows and all. Ratna Pathak Ji is doing some poetry-sessions, others are doing stuff on Insta. Lockdown Love is a scripted play but we are performing live. We will do more online shows in the future.” He further says, “When you are stuck in such unprecedented situations, you think differently. Sheena Khalid does some great stuff. We have done plays together. We rehearsed for a week before we went live. Technically, we are getting better with every passing show.” Also Read – Extraction movie review: Chris Hemsworth swaps Thor’s hammer for Netflix’s hardcore adult action movie

Watch the video interview below…

Now, we come to the big debut. He is seen as Bangladeshi drug lord Amir Asif in Sam Hargrave’s Extraction. The character flamboyant personality has caught the fancy of the viewers. “I had buterflies in my stomach. This is the biggest international debut I could dream of. I crossed-checked the contract ten times, I mean to see if I was working with the same Russo Brothers (laughs out loud). I am a big fan of everyone on the set. Talking about Chris Hemsworth, I have seen every Avengers and Thor film. There was Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour of Stranger Things! After the initial nervousness, the excitement kicked in. I told myself that I did do my best,” says a beaming Priyanshu. Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi are also part of the cast. Also Read – Videos of the week: Chris Hemsworth’s video while in and for India is the proof of why he is so admired by us

Of course, we had to ask Priyanshu Painyuli about how it was to work with Chris ‘Thor’ Hemsworth. He says, “See, I am not sharing screen space with him. Amir Asif is the crime lord of Dhaka. He has thousands of people working under him. That makes the character very powerful and menacing. Chris and I met randomly in the makeup van. I did have a feeling that he was the Chris Hemsworth but I met this Aussie guy, who was relaxed, calm and composed. He has a sporty vibe about him. We spoke about food and music. You won’t believe it, almost half of Ahmedabad’s kids were waiting outside with hammers to get an autograph. Chris was very surprised to see this. He felt that people of only Mumbai or Delhi knew about it. I told him that he has fans everywhere, kids and women are crazy about him.” Also Read – Extraction: Randeep Hooda opens up on REJECTING several Hollywood films before signing Chris Hemsworth starrer action-thriller film

Finally, we get talking about Amir Asif, and what kind of prep went into the role. Priyanshu was very involved in designing his look for the character. “Everything about the character was new and exciting. Sam Hargrave was very particular about the language. The Bangladeshi language is Bangal. It took me three months of training to get into the groove. I had to learn every word. The costume made me the mafia. I wore an enormous amount of gold, which I will never don in real life. I asked Sam how did be like the look?”

Viewers have noticed the statement shoes worn by Priyanshu in the film. “You hardly get to see the shoes but they played a part. When you wear chappals, you feel free. Likewise, with heeled formal shoes, the body language changes. With the right shoes, I could get that extra bit of personality and attitude to the character. If you see he wears ankle high snakeskin leather shoes that make noise as you walk. He kind of makes his presence felt. Even when you just sit in those shoes, your body languages changes,” he says.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.