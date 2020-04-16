Extraction: ‘The shoot in India felt like being in a coliseum, or live theatre!’ says Chris Hemsworth | Bollywood Life

Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix movie Extraction, which is one of the highly-anticipated flicks for the movie buffs is set to premiere on April 24. The action-thriller, which also features Indian actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and Rudraksh Jaiswal has been majorly shot in Ahmedabad, India. The Australian actor, who recently had a virtual chat with Mid-day, recalled his shooting days in India and said, “The [crowds] couldn’t have been more accommodating, supportive — thousands of people standing in buildings and bridges, watching and applauding. The shoot felt like being in a coliseum, or live theatre!” Also Read – Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi reveals crucial details about the Marvel movie’s plot

Ace stunt co-ordinator, Sam Hargrave, who is made his directorial debut with Extraction said, "We were doing intricate action sequences, with cars flying over locked-up streets, at 50 miles per hour. [At any point in time], you'd have 300 people for security personnel alone, to make sure no one got hurt. Joe Russo, who wrote the script, actually set the film in Dhaka [Bangladesh] and India. Because western audiences haven't seen much of that side of the world. It offered lots of opportunities, visually."

Talking about the challenges he faced in his directorial debut Sam added, “Directing actors in two different languages — Hindi and Bengali. Neither of which I speak! We had an interpreter with us. But because of the prep we’d put in during rehearsals, while I couldn’t understand what they were saying [in the dialogue], I could tell the intention. I knew when we’d nailed a take. And if something was off, I knew if we’d missed a line. With cinema, you can tell the scenario. Especially with action — once you’ve set up the hero and the villain, and they’re at odds — the film speaks for itself.”

The director also talked about a major action-sequence with Randeep Hooda as she revealed, “major [fight scene], involving hand-to-hand combat. It was so exhausting for both [Randeep and I]. Yet, when you’ve got an actor who’s putting in a 110 per cent, neither of you is willing to quit, it’s the best.”

