‘Extraction’ Trailer: Netflix Has a Marketing Problem

For years, one question that has plagued society and the deepest corners of the world, who exactly is the best Chris? Is it Captain America himself, Mr. Chris Evans? No, because outside of the Marvel Universe and Knives Out, his movies are wildly inconsistent. The man is delightful, though.

It’s not Chris Pratt, who’s charismatic but has yet to show the widest range as a movie star. Depending on the day, the best Chris is either Chris Hemsworth or Chris Pine. They’ve made enough quality films and given enough quality performances to earn the title of “The Best Chris in Motion Pictures.” Soon, we’ll be able to stream a new Hemsworth pic on Netflix, Extraction.

Extraction Trailer

The Netflix action-thriller, which is available to stream on April 24th, is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo. The duo directed Hemsworth in the last two Avengers movies. The duo also produced Happy Endings, which is their greatest achievement thus far. Not even the Avengers movies could top that ABC show. The Russo Brothers have been producing more and more lately, including 21 Bridges and an upcoming project with Tom Brady. Extraction is their first collaboration with Netflix, and from the look of it, it looks fairly conventional but potentially entertaining.

Trailer Reaction

Three minutes is overkill. There are some plot turns that maybe would’ve been best left for the actual movie, not the trailer. It all looks routine, except for the more physical and grounded action. Along with the presence of Hemsworth, the practical action looks like a reason to watch Extraction. No question the movie will do huge on Netflix, especially considering more people are streaming from their homes than ever.

Another reason to check out the movie? Stranger Things’ star, David Harbour. He has a really good, very creepy delivery in the trailer that, honestly, is the most compelling part of the overlong trailer. Harbour definitely has a star quality, but he’s also got so much personality that makes him the perfect actor to light up a movie or show in a colorful supporting role.

A Netflix Problem

It really is a bad trailer for what looks like a potentially solid action movie. How has Netflix not gotten better at cutting trailers? Over the years, they’ve never managed to cut a trailer for one of their movies that packs major excitement. Their marketing, unless it’s for their prestige titles, do their movies a disservice.

The trailer for Extraction has no flow or momentum whatsoever; it just goes through the motions of the story. Is that a mandate at Netflix? Do they just not care about trailers for their movies? Of all the great movie trailers we’ve seen over the years, Netflix hasn’t produced a single one of them.

The streaming giant probably assumes people will watch their movies anyway, but why not release a trailer that has real impact and grabs attention? Never does a trailer for one of Netflix’s movies raise intense anticipation or become a part of an online conversation. There’s seldomly an exciting buildup to one of their releases, unless we’re talking The Irishman or a few other exceptions to the rule.

Extraction Synopsis

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.

We hope you enjoy these products! But keep in mind, Grit Daily might take small cut of the profit on the items recommended here—but that doesn’t mean we don’t believe in them. We only recommend products that we would buy or use ourselves, so don’t be wary of our suggestions.