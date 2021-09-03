fbpx
Eye-tracking software could make video calls feel more lifelike
September 3, 2021

Eye-tracking software could make video calls feel more lifelike

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Teaching over video calls can be challenging

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

A system that tracks your eye movements could help make video calls truer to life.

Shlomo Dubnov at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), was frustrated by the inability to smoothly teach an online music class during the coronavirus pandemic. “With the online setting, we miss a lot of these little non-verbal body gestures and communications,” he says.

With Ross Greer, a colleague at UCSD, he developed a machine learning system that monitors a presenter’s eye movements to track who they are …

