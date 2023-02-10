eZCom Earns Top Marks, Awards Among EDI Providers in G2's Winter 2023 Report

In G2’s Winter 2023 report, eZCom Software and its flagship EDI platform, Lingo, ranked highest among EDI providers.

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — eZcom Software, a leading provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions, has earned a collection of Winter 2023 G2 awards including “Highest Overall Satisfaction,” “Best Usability” and “Easiest Setup” among all EDI providers.

In G2’s Winter 2023 report, eZCom Software and its flagship EDI platform, Lingo, ranked highest among EDI providers in the following categories:

Implementation

Small Business Implementation

Provider Relationship

Small Business Provider Relationship

Usability

Small Business Usability

“What we love most about recognition from G2 is that it is one hundred percent powered by the people that matter most: our customers,” said eZCom Software CEO, Carol Weidner. “We know that none of this happens without them – and we thank them for trusting their EDI needs to eZCom.”

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Across all categories, its quarterly awards and rankings pull from authentic peer reviews, algorithmically accounting for a broad range of factors including product ease of use, administration, and adoption; ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend; and deployment and implementation data.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

About eZCom Software

A leading provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions, eZCom Software supports thousands of suppliers and their retailer relationships, ensuring accuracy, compliance and efficiency. Backed by an in-house development team and on-site, U.S.-based customer support, eZCom’s flagship platform, Lingo, is easy to set up, seamlessly integrates with existing business systems and enables custom automations to save suppliers time and money. Learn more at ezcomsoftware.com or call 201-731-1800.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually – including employees at all of the Fortune 500 – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. Learn more at g2.com.

Media Contact

Patti Wolkstein, Derick Michael, 1 201 731 1800, dmichael@ezcomsoftware.com

SOURCE Derick Michael

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

