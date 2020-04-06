Ezra Miller Appears to Choke Female Fan & Throw Her to Ground in Viral Video

A video has surfaced online that apparently shows Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in the DC Universe and also stars in the Fantastic Beasts movies, apparently choking a female fan.

We have no context for the video that is going around, but it appears as if a fan approaches him while dancing in a store. He then appears to grab her around the neck and take her down to the floor.

You can see the video that is trending right now on Twitter.

Some fans are speaking out about the video, saying perhaps we don’t know the backstory surrounding the footage. Others are calling him out for whatever was going on.

Ezra has been pretty open with the press in the past, like speaking about his sex life and his sexuality. We’ll update this story if he releases a statement.