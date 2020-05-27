Jimmys Post

F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo takes a pay cut to move from Renault to McLaren during COVID-19 

  • Daniel Ricciardo’s annual salary has dropped from $41.3 million to $16.5 million
  • He has the option to earn up to $51 million through bonuses if he wins every race
  • It comes as McLaren is forced to lay off 1,200 staff due to the pandemic
Daniel Ricciardo’s move from Renault’s Formula One team to McLaren resulted in his salary being cut by 60 per cent as the racing company struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The 30-year-old Perth native signed up for a two-year contract with Renault in 2018 where he reportedly earned $41.3 million per season.

But after a disappointing season with the French team in 2019, Ricciardo announced he would be moving to McLaren in 2021 with new reports indicating he will only be paid $16.5 million per season.

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo (right) has been forced to take a massive pay cut when he moved from Renault to McLaren for the 2021 season after an bad season with the French team. Pictured left: Model Elyse Knowles

Ricciardo has locked in two years at the British team, with 2023 season also a possibility, and will have the opportunity to earn bonuses that could give him a maximum income of $51 million a year.

The 30-year-old will receive bonuses of around $1.65 million for every race won and $660,000 for every point collected, according to French website Sportune.

It comes as the pandemic results in massive staff cuts at McLaren after three months of no races and declining supercar sales. 

McLaren will be forced to cut 1,200 staff from the main company, including 70 jobs from the racing team. 

Reports of the jobs cuts came out alongside Ricciardo’s salary drop suggesting the two may be linked.

Ricciardo is said to have moved to McLaren in search of a team with a car capable of winning a world championship after making the leap of faith from Red Bull to Renault did not pay off last season 

Formula One has yet to hold a single race this season due to the pandemic which has resulted in the Australian already taking a pay cut at Renault last month. 

Renault Team boss Cyril Abiteboul told a french newspaper his driver had agreed to take a pay cut after already placing staff at their Enstone factory on temporary leave.

‘It’s a discussion we’ve already had. Daniel has already confirmed he is willing … I can confirm to you that he will reduce it,’ he said. 

The series is set to restart in Austria on July 5 with multiple races set to be focused in the UK as the travelling race series battles travel restrictions and the possibility of contracting COVID-19 within their camps. 

