FA can BLOCK any attempt by Premier League to axe relegation when season resumes after lockdown

The FA has the power to block any plans by the Premier League to axe relegation from the top flight, according to reports.

Some clubs have insisted that they will only back Project Restart proposals if the threat of dropping into the Championship is dropped.

EFL chairman Rick Parry threatened legal action if Championship clubs are prevented from being promoted to the Premier League under the agreement between the two Leagues and the FA.

The FA has the power to block any plans by the Premier League to axe relegation this season

But The Sun reports FA chairman Greg Clarke and the Wembley board have the right to demand promotion and relegation takes place — even if ALL 20 Premier League clubs vote against it.

The ability of the FA to interfere goes back to the original Premier League breakaway from the Football League. The Founder Members Agreement, signed on July 17, 1991, gave the ‘Special Shareholder’ — the FA — specific powers.

Under the terms of the document, rule variations can ‘be effective only with the consent in writing of the Special Shareholder and without such consent shall not be done or caused to be done’.