Fable achieves ISO 27001:2013 information security certification

Milestone demonstrates Fable’s ongoing commitment to establishing and improving information security management systems

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Fable is pleased to announce that the organization is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified. This is the latest addition to the company’s security certifications, having already achieved SOC 2 ® Type 2 certifications for both of their products, Fable Engage and Fable Upskill.

“A mature security stature is important to our customers and our community alike,” said Abid Virani, COO at Fable. “This certification is reflective of not only product security, but that of Fable’s entire organization. We have a deep commitment to serving our stakeholders with a high degree of privacy, reliability, and fairness.”

Achieving ISO 27001:2013 is a milestone for the enterprise SaaS company, attesting to the comprehensive security management standards that specify a set of best practices and controls. Fable has been examined for its information security risks, designated a set of security controls to mitigate these identified risks, adopted a management process that reviews these controls, and finally had the audit conducted by an external party (the audit firm Schellman) that tested for conformity and issued the certification.

Schellman, an independent third-party auditor, found Fable to have the needed technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies, procedures, security measures, and countermeasures to protect it from unauthorized access or compromise.

“Fable connects a talented community of people with disabilities with the world’s largest enterprises,” said Alwar Pillai, CEO at Fable. “Trust is essential, and we will continue to invest in security as we serve a growing and global clientele.”

About Fable

Fable is the leading digital accessibility platform powered by people with disabilities. Fable helps enterprises build accessible user experiences by engaging people with disabilities throughout the product development cycle – from custom accessibility training to research and testing. Organizations work with Fable to make products more accessible for over the 1 billion people who live with disabilities, and in turn, make products more usable for everyone. For more information, visit: http://www.makeitfable.com.

