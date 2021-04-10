fbpx
Facebook and Instagram back up after outage
April 10, 2021

UPDATE: April 8, 2021, 7:27 p.m. EDT Just under two hours after initial reports of outages, Facebook shared that it restored service.

Guess we can all go back to scrolling now.

Original story below.

Facebook and Instagram websites, and the company’s internal sites, appear to have gone down for some people since around 2:30 p.m. PT Thursday, according to social media and DownDetector reports. It’s the second outage in just the last three weeks.

Instagram outages spiked at 2:30 pm PT.

Image: screenshot: down detector

Everyone naturally rushed to Twitter to commiserate over the problem, and DownDetector showed issues in multiple cities across the U.S. Navigating to Facebook and Instagram on web browsers delivered a “This site can’t be reached” error message. While it was possible for Mashable employees to access the Facebook and Instagram apps, posts were slow to publish. 

Developer Jane Wong alerted the internet to the problem early. Wong tweeted that Facebook’s internal website was down. 

Mashable has reached out to Facebook to confirm the outages, and will update this article when we learn more about the cause.

