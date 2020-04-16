Facebook-Backed Libra Cryptocurrency Project Is Scaled Back

“I suspect this round will be better received, but that depends on how the story is told, and the accuracy with which it is told,” Mr. Disparte said.

Two companies — Shopify and the financial firm Tagomi — have also recently joined the Libra Association, which now has 22 members in total.

Matthew Davie, the chief strategy officer at the microlender Kiva, and one of five board members of the Libra Association, said the coronavirus lockdowns had underscored the need for a more functional digital payment system like Libra that allows people to pay for things even when they are stuck at home.

“The virus is highlighting the need for digital payments,” Mr. Davie said. “If you look at those who are getting left out it is those who are not digitally connected.”

Libra still has many forces aligned against it. In addition to the blowback from politicians and regulators, Libra led several countries, most notably China, to speed up plans to develop their own digital currencies. Authorities in China and elsewhere have said they want to make sure they introduce their currencies before Libra can get traction.

Members of the Libra Association said they wanted to complement, rather than compete with, national currencies. The group said it would work with countries that have their own digital currencies.

In a new Libra white paper, the association said it would create multiple coins, each backed by a different national currency, in order to make local commerce easier. A separate coin backed by multiple currencies would be useful for moving money between countries.