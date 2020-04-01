Facebook could soon let users share location data, battery status with friends on Messenger

Facebook is working on building an ‘Auto Status’ feature for its messaging app, Facebook Messenger according to a TechCrunch report. The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who shared snapshots of how the feature would look like on Twitter.

“Facebook Messenger is working to port Instagram Threads “Auto Status” feature,” she captioned the post.

Facebook’s EMEA Communications Manager, Alexandru Voica confirmed that Facebook was working on the feature, testing it out internally. “We’re always exploring new features to improve your Messenger experience. This feature is still in early development and not externally testing,” Voica tweeted.

The app is similar to the ‘Auto Status’ feature that the social media giant had launched for its Instagram Threads app in October. Threads is a photo-sharing social media app that lets users share pictures and other content with their lists of “close friends” on Instagram.

The ‘Auto Status’ feature on the Threads app, lets users share information including location, weather, battery status, and more, with specific friends. It also has a feature where it lets users share emojis over their profile to show what they’re up to.

Facebook is also working on other features for its Messenger app, including a new feature that will limit the number of forwarded messages on the platform to five chats at a time. The feature is meant to curb the spread of misinformation on the platform especially given the current coronavirus crisis.