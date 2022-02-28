Latest News
Facebook policy to stop vaccine misinformation only worked temporarily
February 28, 2022

Facebook policy to stop vaccine misinformation only worked temporarily

Between November 2020 and February 2021, Facebook introduced policies to cut down on misinformation related to covid-19 vaccines, but they only worked for about six months

Technology



15 February 2022

By Chris Stokel-Walker

As part of its policy on covid-19 misinformation, Facebook removed posts with false claims about vaccines

Sipa US/Alamy

Policies put in place by Facebook to tackle covid-19 vaccine misinformation had a meaningful impact on the amount of negative conversation around jabs – but only temporarily.

David Broniatowski at George Washington University in Washington DC and his colleagues used CrowdTangle, a tool belonging to Facebook’s owner Meta, to analyse anti-vaccine conversations on Facebook before and after the platform made policy changes. These were introduced between November 2020 and February 2021 and included removing …

Source link

Jimmys Post
0
Tags :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now