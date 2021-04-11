Facebook Portal’s camera moves with you for next-level video calling

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Best Facebook Portal deals as of April 9:

When you can’t see your friends and family due to COVID restrictions, video chatting is the next best thing. We’ve all probably become very accustom to using Zoom or FaceTime when we want to see the people we miss.

Facebook’s Portal devices are made for video calls, but they also do much more than that. They’re equipped with Amazon’s Alexa for smart home voice commands, and because they have screens, you can check in on devices like video doorbells.

As of April 9, three of Facebook’s Portal devices are on sale at Amazon.

Best Echo Show alternative: Facebook Portal — $149

The OG Facebook Portal is very similar to an Echo Show, both in size and function. It’s got a 10-inch touchscreen display and has Alexa built in for weather updates, music control, and more. The camera is neat because it pans and zooms with you, so you’re always in frame even if you’re moving around the room. You can also disable the camera and microphone when you’re not using them for a layer of privacy.

Best for a large screen: Facebook Portal+ — $229

The Facebook Portal+ features an even larger 15.6-inch display that can rotate to be vertical or horizontal. It has a decent speaker for playing music, podcasts, audiobooks, or whatever you like to listen to. Its camera also moves with you to ensure you’re in frame.

Best for video calling on your TV: Facebook Portal TV — $129

For a truly large screen, Facebook Portal TV is the best option. It connects to your TV to bring the same video calling technology found in the other Portal models. But it also gives you quick access to Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming platforms. It’s like a combination of a webcam, smart TV stick, and smart home assistant.

