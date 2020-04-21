Facebook to roll out its Covid-19 symptom tracking survey globally to identify potential hotspots

Facebook on Monday announced that it will be working on expanding its Covid-19 surveys globally.

Earlier this month, Facebook had launched a self-assessment pop-up survey for Facebook users in the United States displaying it on top of a user’s News Feed.

The survey which was created in collaboration with the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Delphi Research Center was part of the social media giant’s symptom mapping project to better understand where the next wave of the pandemic is likely to hit.

It was meant to generate new insights for developing response strategies to combat the pandemic in the US including heat maps of self-reported symptoms.

The Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Delphi Research Center on Monday shared the initial results of the survey which had turned out to be a success.

Facebook produced its first report on the project along with new interactive maps based on the data.

The tech giant will now be working with faculty from the University of Maryland to expand the program globally.

Mark Zuckerberg in his op-ed post published in the Washington Post on Monday wrote about how surveys like this can be an important tool in fighting Covid-19 and how data can help better combat the crisis.

“I’m optimistic that data can help the world respond to this health crisis and get us started on the road to recovery,” Zuckerberg wrote.