Facebook to roll out revamped website for all desktop users in coming weeks

Social media site Facebook announced on Friday that it is set to roll out its redesigned desktop website to all its users over the next few weeks. It said that the new version of Facebook will be the default for all its users who use the platform on their computer, as per the TechCrunch report.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement of the new desktop version for Facebook in October last year at F8 2019. Earlier this year, Facebook rolled out the new version for a small percentage of users. As of last month, the “majority of people on Facebook” had the option to enable the new interface.

The TechCrunch report further revealed that with the new interface, Facebook has simplified its navigation with a top bar that provides easy access to the website’s home, watch, marketplace, groups, and gaming pages.

Users can also notice Facebook’s signature blue tone no longer displayed on the top navigation bar. Facebook tweaked the design element so that it could more easily build a dark mode into the website. Users can enable the feature through a toggle located in the drop-down settings menu.

The company said that the home page will load faster and the search results will be more effective and efficient. Another change it has incorporated is that the website’s responsive design now better scales to different window sizes. It’s particularly noticeable if you use Windows 10’s snap functionality or if you have a window manager on macOS.

Users may have to wait for a week or two for the changes to get reflected on their desktop. While the company works on completing the rollout, users can switch back to the classic interface through the drop-down settings menu, TechCrunch report added.