Facebook unveils new multi-currency model for Libra

After huge backlash from regulators, Facebook today published a whitepaper demonstrating a new design for its Libra cryptocurrency project. Under the new model, Facebook is no longer trying to create a whole new financial system for the world with Libra, instead making the project more palatable for reserve banks and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Under the new design, Facebook will not issue multiple stablecoins tied to local currencies. So, there will now be a Libra coin tied to the US dollar, British Pound or anywhere else the company plans to bring the currency to. There will still be a central Libra coin that will be backed by various world currencies, but the way it works is different.

“They backtracked on their position of issuing one token to rule them all,” said Darshan Bhatija, CEO and co-founder of Bank of Holders, a blockchain-based banking platform. Bhatija explained that with the new model, Libra coins bought in one country will have to be converted to the coin for another country if one is crossing borders, the same way you change INR to USD when you cross borders. Of course, the process will be simpler, tech enabled, secure and much faster than usual currencies.

That said, the central token, which Facebook calls LBR still exists. “LBR will not be a separate digital asset from the single-currency stablecoins. Under this change, LBR will simply be the digital composite of some of the single-currency stablecoins available on the Libra network,” the company said in the whitepaper.

Bhatija explained that the real world equivalent of LBR would be the IMF’s reserve of national currencies, which is maintained in a particular ratio. Facebook says the same in its whitepaper, saying, “It will be defined in terms of fixed nominal weights, such as the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) maintained by the IMF.”

“The way blockchains are setup is that you have a native currency with which you pay transaction fees,” Bhatija said. “Facebook doesn’t want to make USD that native currency,” he said.

The Libra project had first been unveiled last year, but faced backlash from regulators in the US and other countries. The company’s first design suggested the creation of a stablecoin that would be backed by multiple national currencies, hence creating a whole new global financial system.

The company had to take a step back eventually and has since lost a lot of partners from the Libra Association, the Switzerland-based organisation Facebook created to oversee the project.

