Facebook Wants to Take on Twitch and YouTube With its New Game Streaming App

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to a massive surge in the gaming industry, especially in countries witnessing lockdowns. And to make full use of this opportunity, Facebook is planning to launch its own dedicated mobile gaming app.

This new gaming app is primarily going to target the streaming community, but will also focus on casual online games like Words with Friends. It is notable that Twitch and YouTube are still the leaders when it comes to the streaming industry.

To take on the dominating players, Facebook is expected to bring some special tools. For instance, Facebook will add a simple “Go Live” button to make it easier for users to upload game streams with the press of just a few buttons. Facebook will also offer monetization under the “Level Up” option.

Now as we mentioned, Twitch and YouTube still dominate the industry. The former recorded 61 percent of hours watched in December 2019, while YouTube maintained 28 percent of the market.

“Investing in gaming, in general, has become a priority for us because we see gaming as a form of entertainment that really connects people. It’s entertainment that’s not just a form of passive consumption but entertainment that is interactive and brings people together.” Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook app.

The app is expected to launch today, April 20, and will first be rolled out for Android users. The company has plans to release the app for iOS devices once it gets approval from Apple.