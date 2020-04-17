Facebook will warn users who have engaged with content dubbed as “harmful misinformation” on Covid-19

Facebook will now warn users who have previously engaged with “harmful misinformation” related to the Covid-19 pandemic on the social media platform.

The update was shared by Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg who detailed the social media giant’s attempts to curb the spread of misinformation related to the pandemic. Users who have interacted, liked, shared or commented on content that has later been deemed as harmful misinformation by fact-checkers will now receive a warning about the same on their News Feed.

“We will soon begin showing messages in News Feed to people who previously engaged with harmful misinformation related to Covid-19 that we’ve since removed, connecting them with accurate information,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

The platform is also introducing a new feature called “Get the Facts” which will display relevant articles and information published by independent fact-checkers.

“We’re launching a new feature called Get The Facts, a section of our Covid-19 Information Center featuring articles written by independent fact-checking partners debunking misinformation about the coronavirus. Through this crisis, one of my top priorities is making sure that you see accurate and authoritative information across all of our apps. I hope all of you are staying safe, healthy and informed,” he said.

Since the beginning of March, we’ve Facebook has further expanded its fact-checking coverage to more than a dozen new countries since March, working with over 60 fact-checking organizations that review content in more than 50 languages.

The platform has taken down “hundreds of thousands” of posts that spread harmful misinformation pertaining to Covid-19. One such example is the theory that was spread widely across social media that drinking bleach cures the virus or that physical distancing is ineffective at preventing the disease from spreading. Posts related to this had been taken down by the platform.

For other misinformation, the platform now places warning labels on posts deemed false by fact-checkers.

“In March, we displayed warnings on about 40 million posts related to Covid-19 based on 4,000 articles reviewed by independent fact-checkers. When people saw those warning labels, 95% of the time they did not go on to view the original content,” Zuckerberg said.

However, Facebook’s content moderation platform did have some hiccups back in March. The platform had labelled and removed posts related to the pandemic that were not spam. Facebook’s Guy Rosen then clarified that there was a bug which had led to the posts being removed and that the platform was looking to solve the issue.

“Facebook decided that my posting of this Times of Israel article is spam. (It’s not spam.),” tweeted lawyer Mike Goodwin.

“We’re on this – this is a bug in an anti-spam system, unrelated to any changes in our content moderator workforce. We’re in the process of fixing and bringing all these posts back. More soon,” Rosen had replied in a tweet.

Facebook and Instagram have directed over 2 billion people to authoritative health resources through Facebook’s Covid-19 Information Center and educational pop-ups. More than 350 million people have engaged with Facebook’s content providing useful information.