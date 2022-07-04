Latest News
‘Fair’ AI could help redress bias against Black US homebuyers
Pioneering reparations programmes meant to address decades of US housing discrimination against Black homebuyers could get a boost from AI decision making
An artificial intelligence could guide reparations programmes created to redress decades of US housing discrimination against Black homebuyers. By examining the first US housing reparations programme, researchers have shown that algorithms can suggest how large the monetary support provided by such programmes for an area needs to be in order to improve Black people’s chances of getting a favourable loan to buy a home.
“If, for some …
