Fake TikTok accounts could spread disinformation ahead of German vote

An advert for TikTok in Berlin, Germany Sean Gallup/Getty Images

TikTok accounts that falsely claim to be run by German politicians and political institutions – including its parliament – are not being properly flagged by the video-sharing platform, researchers have found.

On 26 September, German citizens over the age of 18 will go to the polls for the country’s federal election. But analysis of German political accounts on TikTok indicates that voters who use the app may be presented with disinformation that could sway their vote.

In July, TikTok rolled out a banner in Germany …