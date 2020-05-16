Fake Video! Trump Tweets Creepy ‘Independence Day’ Spoof Starring Him

President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted a video of a grotesquely transformed scene from the 1996 movie “Independence Day” that stuck images of Republicans’ (and Donald Trump Jr.‘s) heads on actors’ bodies — and made Trump the hero.

Trump apparently viewed the manipulated clip as calling Americans back to a reopened economy amid the COVID-19 crisis. But the speech could also be interpreted as a call to Americans to fight for their lives.

In the actual film, the world is being destroyed by a mighty extraterrestrial force. A ragtag band of pilots saves the day — on the Fourth of July.

The chosen scene from the real film features fictional president Thomas J. Whitmore, a former Gulf War fighter pilot — played by Bill Pullman — calling the heroes to action.

The twisted version still uses Pullman and his voice, but images of Trump’s head have been superimposed on his body. Spectators enraptured by his speech include Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson of Fox News, a teary-eyed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ivana Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and several others.

“Mankind. That word should have new meaning for us today. We can’t be consumed by our petty differences anymore,” “Trump” says in a particularly startling line in Pullman’s voice. “We will be united in our common interests.”

We’re “fighting for our right to live, to exist,” adds “Trump.”

In an odd twist for a man who extols “America First,” the president in the video says: “Should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day the world declared in one voice, ’We will not go quietly into the night. … We’re going to live. We’re going to survive.”