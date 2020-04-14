Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

Updated April 14 with “God Friended Me” canceled after two seasons by CBS.

While broadcast networks are facing the very unprecedented problem of how to end their current seasons amid production shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’re also making their annual decisions about which TV series will return next season, which will come to an end and which new ones they’ll be ordering for inclusion on their Fall 2020 slates.

Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far, along with those still awaiting their fates. We’ve also included the new comedies and dramas that have been picked up, along with their descriptions.

NBC

Renewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for three more seasons each), “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “New Amsterdam” (renewed for Seasons 3, 4 and 5), “Superstore,” “This Is Us” (renewed for Seasons 5 and 6)

Canceled/Ending Series: “Blindspot,” “The Good Place,” “The InBetween,” “Sunnyside” (effectively canceled and moved to digital platforms for the remainder of its first season), “Will & Grace”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “Bluff City Law” (ended after initial 10-episode run), “Council of Dads,” “Good Girls,” “Indebted,” “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” “Manifest,” “Perfect Harmony,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Newly Ordered Series: “The Kenan Show,” “Young Rock,” Untitled Tina Fey/Robert Carlock Comedy

THE KENAN SHOW

Writer(s): Jackie Clarke

Producer(s): Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer

Director: Chris Rock

Studio: Universal Television, Broadway Video

Logline: Kenan Thompson strives to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while simultaneously balancing his job and a father-in-law who “helps” in the most inappropriate ways. (Single camera)

Cast: Kenan Thompson, Punam Patel, Dani Lockett, Dannah Lockett, Andy Garcia

YOUNG ROCK

Writer(s): Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang

Producer(s): Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Jennifer Carreras

Studio: Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions, Fierce Baby Productions

Logline: Inspired by the formative years of Dwayne Johnson. (Single camera)

Cast: Dwayne Johnson

UNTITLED TINA FEY/ROBERT CARLOCK COMEDY

Writer(s): Tina Fey, Robert Carlock

Producer(s): Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian

Studio: Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger

Logline: A wealthy businessman runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population. (Single camera)

Cast: Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Bobby Moynihan

Also Read: ‘The Good Doctor’ Renewed For Season 4 at ABC

ABC

Renewed Series: “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19”

Canceled/Ending Series: “Fresh Off the Boat,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Modern Family,” “Reef Break”