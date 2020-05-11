‘False positive’: 5 Air India pilots found Covid negative in second test | India News – Times of India

Representative image

MUMBAI: The five Air India pilots , who had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday underwent a second sample collection and test soon after and the results which came in late on Monday, have showed them to be negative for coronavirus.

For the first test, the five pilots’ samples were collected one after the other and since all of them tested negative, the airline decided to carry out another test to rule out error. “The kit which tests five samples at a time, showed all the five samples to be positive and so there was reason to doubt the report,” said an airline source.

A second sample collection was done and this time around the reports showed all the five pilots to be negative for coronavirus. The can now be rostered for repatriation flights. Under the government norms for repatriation flights , only those crew who test negative for Covid with samples given within five days of date of departure can be rostered for Vande Bharat Mission flights. The said pilots, who were asymptomatic, were asked to test in order to be rostered for the repatriation flights.