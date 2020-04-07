#Family – A Made At Home Short Film: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share the message to stay at home during coronavirus pandemic | Bollywood Life
Amid the global crisis of coronavirus, celebs from the different regions of the entertainment industry have come together for a short film (virtually) and shared the importance of staying at home during the times of coronavirus pandemic. The short film, which around four-and-a-half minutes, features Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The short film is virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey and has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India, Kalyan Jewellers and Amitabh Bachchan. The proceeds from this film will be given to the daily wage earners of the film industry.
BL Verdict:The short film for such a noble cause definitely deserves your attention.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.