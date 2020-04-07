Family – A Made At Home Short Film: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share the message to stay at home during coronavirus pandemic | Bollywood Life

Also Read – Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor FINALLY breaks silence on best friend Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor [Exclusive]

Amid the global crisis of coronavirus, celebs from the different regions of the entertainment industry have come together for a short film (virtually) and shared the importance of staying at home during the times of coronavirus pandemic. The short film, which around four-and-a-half minutes, features Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The short film is virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey and has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India, Kalyan Jewellers and Amitabh Bachchan. The proceeds from this film will be given to the daily wage earners of the film industry. Also Read – #9baje9minute: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others light diyas to defeat the darkness

BL Verdict:The short film for such a noble cause definitely deserves your attention. Also Read – Guess The Price! Alia Bhatt’s outfit is neither expensive nor cheap — here’s how much it costs

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.