‘Family Crisis’ Preview: Jennifer Shades Mama June & Claims She’d Be A ‘Better’ Mom To Honey Boo Boo

Sugar Bear’s wife Jennifer doesn’t hold back when it comes to dissing Mama June. She goes off about her husband’s troubled ex in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis.’

Sugar Bear’s wife Jennifer Lamb has undergone quite the transformation. After her gastric bypass and skin surgeries, Jennifer is down about 260 pounds. “It’s a process but I’m going to keep trying to transform myself into a healthier person,” Jennifer says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 27 premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis. She’s down to 212 pounds from her original 472 pounds.

“Everybody said Mike [Sugar Bear] wouldn’t stick by my side because he likes the bigger women. Guess who’s still by my side?” Jennifer quips. “Everyone says I look better than [Mama] June now.” When she’s at the hair salon, she asks her hairdresser if she knows June. “That woman is horrible,” Jennifer says. “That woman got arrested for crack cocaine.”

They start talking about 14-year-old Honey Boo Boo, who is currently staying with her sister, Pumpkin. “I always knew I would be a better momma to Alana than June was.” Jennifer thinks Pumpkin should turn to her about parenting advice for Honey Boo Boo because she has “a lot more experience.”

The synopsis for season 4 reads: “The Shannon family trying to cope with the fallout of Mama’s arrest, drug addiction and dysfunctional relationship with boyfriend Geno. Leaning on each other for strength and support, the family struggles together to maintain hope for June’s healthy return. Throughout the season there are many joyous family moments: Alana’s return to high school and budding comedy career, Ella’s unforgettable baby pageant debut, and breakthrough family therapy moments with Dr. Ish that help them move forward together in a healthy way. However, constantly lurking in the background is the frightening decline of their family matriarch — as June faces legal problems, physical deterioration, money issues and suspected abuse from the partner she refuses to abandon.” Mama June: Family Crisis will air Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.