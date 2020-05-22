Family Feud will return to Channel 10 after being cancelled in 2018

Jimmys Post

By Jo Scrimshire For Daily Mail Australia

Family Feud is returning to Channel 10, two years after it was cancelled due to low ratings.

Grant Denyer will return as host, but the contestants will be a little different.

Instead of ordinary families, the guests will be frontline workers who have served their county during the devastating bushfire season and coronavirus pandemic. 

‘The Feud’s back baby! I can’t wait to run amok with more nervous and excited Australian families, to have lots of laughs, forget our troubles and have a damn good time giving away record amounts of cash,’ Grant, 42, said on Friday.

‘It’s the same great game show, for an even greater cause – celebrating the families and workers on the frontline of COVID-19. Bring it on!’

Applications are now open. If you are a doctor, nurse, paramedic, firefighter, teacher or other frontline worker, you can apply via the 10 Play casting website.

Applicants are required to assemble a team of four. 

Channel 10 has yet to confirm a premiere date. 

The network had cancelled Family Feud due to low ratings in July 2018, and its last episode was watched by just 213,000 metro viewers.

At the time, Grant said the show had been overexposed by airing six days a week.

‘It did good things but we’re probably guilty of, if anything, driving it into the ground a little bit too early,’ he said on his 2Day FM breakfast program.

‘We gave it a bit too much. It’s six days a week, twice a day, plus All-Star episodes – we might have squeezed that lemon a little too much.’

Family Feud was replaced in the 6pm timeslot by Pointless, which was axed less than a year later due to low ratings.

Grant returned to the timeslot with another game show, Celebrity Name Game, which has since been bumped to 10 Bold.

