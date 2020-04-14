Family slams police enforcement of social distancing laws at funerals

A grieving woman was dealt another heartbreaking blow when armed police stormed into her grandfather’s funeral to enforce coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

The service for Dino Kolovos, in Melbourne’s south east, was interrupted on Saturday by two officers who walked into the church as the coffin was being carried out by loved ones.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last month ordered no more than 10 people attend funerals as part of tough restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Kolovos’ granddaughter Benita criticised police for crashing the service and said the funeral didn’t breach the 10-person limit.

‘We were forced to feel in the wrong when we were doing everything right,’ the journalist wrote in an emotional tribute to her grandfather in AAP.

‘Papou was a true gentleman who deserved better.’

Ms Kolovos said police entered the church as her father, brothers and uncles were carrying the coffin down the aisle.

‘The officers continued to question the church staff,’ she wrote.

‘I don’t know what I expected. I thought they’d stop, maybe bow their heads, or give us a knowing nod, a ”sorry, we don’t want to be here either” face.

Benita Kolovos’ heartfelt tribute to her grandfather ‘My grandfather, or Papou as he is known in my family, always wanted a small funeral. Papou Dino used to roll his eyes at the grand – and sometimes gaudy – Greek Orthodox funerals with the over-the-top flower arrangements and priests taking advantage of a big crowd for a guilt trip to come to church more often. He didn’t want that. But he wouldn’t have wanted the service we were forced to give him. Born during WWII, Papou Dino lived through the Greek Civil War, the Cold War and military junta. He died in his sleep at a nursing home on April 5 amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, we could be there during his final days, despite the nursing home being closed to visitors to stem the virus spread. The Greek Orthodox funeral director warned us police were checking in on many of his services. At the time I figured he was, as the Greeks say, adding a bit of ‘salsa’ to his story to make sure we complied with the strict social distancing measures put in place by the government, of 10 people at funerals. We made the painful calls to relatives to let them know who could attend and who couldn’t. Our small, sad congregation arrived at the grand church on Saturday, some clad in gloves and masks, and took our seats at individual pews. Even those of us from the same household had to sit apart. I’ve never felt more alone. With about 15 minutes left in the funeral, two uniformed police officers carrying weapons entered the church and began a head count. They started speaking to church staff while the funeral director cut the service short, quickly calling for the coffin to be taken out. ‘Keep apart,’ he kept saying in both Greek and English to all of us. The priest was gone. As my dad, brother and two uncles carried Papou out of the church, the officers continued to question the church staff. I don’t know what I expected. I thought they’d stop, maybe bow their heads, or give us a knowing nod, a ‘sorry, we don’t want to be here either’ face. Instead, we were forced to feel in the wrong when we were doing everything right. Everyone rushed to their cars, terrified of a fine. Some couldn’t follow the hearse as we made our way to the cemetery. It felt ironic – the funeral of a man who escaped a military junta cut short by armed police. He worked hard, played fair, loved deeply and was incredibly kind to all people. Papou was a true gentleman who deserved better.’

Mr Kolovos’ daughter Helen has also slammed police for ruining their farewell – saying the officers who attended showed ‘no respect’

Mr Kolovos’ daughter Helen slammed police for interrupting their emotional farewell.

Helen said mourners complied with the ten-person limit, and family members even sat in separate pews despite coming from the same household.

‘Being from a Greek family it was already mission impossible to do that, but we did, we literally had to pick and choose our own family and say you can come, you can’t come,’ she told the Guardian.

Helen told 9News the police officers showed ‘no respect’ by disrupting the service.

‘It was difficult to have to pick just 10 people to attend the funeral and make calls to relatives to let them know who could attend and who couldn’t,’ she said.

‘What I can’t understand is the presence of two armed police officers inside the church. They arrived towards the end of the funeral and showed no respect for my dad as his coffin was carried out of the church.

‘They didn’t stop talking, taking notes as we walked by. It interrupted the funeral, rushed us as we left and some couldn’t follow the hearse as we made our way to the cemetery. It was deeply distressing.’

The mother said it broke her heart ‘into a million pieces’ when the police entered the church carrying guns.

‘I was inconsolable. That whole moment of farewelling my dad, that moment was taken away from me,’ she said.

Ms Kolovos spoke about her grandfather living through the Greek Civil War, the Cold War and military junta.

‘It felt ironic – the funeral of a man who escaped a military junta cut short by armed police,’ she wrote.

Victoria Police has not commented on the incident, but deputy commissioner Shane Patton said officers were expected ‘to be respectful and mindful to any incidents they are called to’.

The disastrous funeral came on the same weekend another family’s farewell to a family member was ruined by strict enforcement of social distancing restrictions.

Mimi Becker, also a journalist, spoke of her heartbreak after a funeral home worker asked her to step away from her father’s coffin during the service on the weekend.

‘After the service, in line with tradition, we each approached Dad’s coffin to bless him with holy water – a very sad, poignant moment of reality and grief. I was understandably upset,’ Ms Becker wrote in a tribute to her late father.

‘I was standing alone, with my aunt and older brother close by. After I had sprinkled the holy water on the coffin, my heart aching, a member of staff from the funeral home came up to me, and she stood close to demand, “can you please maintain social distancing?”‘

Ms Becker said she was distraught the funeral worker had ruined her final farewell to her father.

‘At that moment, a woman I had only met for the first time that day, was intruding on an incredibly intimate and private moment, a defining moment in my life and one I can never, ever get back. It felt wrong. It felt unjust. I couldn’t stay silent,’ she wrote.

When Ms Becker told the employee that ‘now is not the time,’ she responded ‘it’s the law’.

Ms Becker said it was a stark reminder of the world we now live in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The journalist said she and her family had been in social isolation together in the same household in her father’s last days.

But despite that, the 10 grieving family members were left standing out on the street, metres apart to adhere to strict social distancing laws after the service.

She said later in the day that instead of reflecting on her father’s life she found herself remembering the ‘traumatic and distressing’ treatment she had just experienced at his funeral.

The federal government imposed a limit of 10 people at funerals last month in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed 61 Australians and infected more than 6,300.

Australians face fines of up to $1,600 if they’re caught breaching social distancing measures.

Gatherings of more than two people who aren’t from the same household have been banned, and people should only leave their house for essential shopping, exercise, medical appointments and work or school.

Australians are being warned the restrictions put in place to contain COVID-19 will be in place for many more weeks, despite the nation’s infection rate dropping.

State and federal leaders will meet later this week to discuss when restrictions can be relaxed.

‘I do want to caution Australians that we’re not in that phase yet … we’re many weeks away from being in a place like that,’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Seven’s Sunrise on Tuesday.

He said any lifting of restrictions would need to be backed up by a strong health system and even stronger testing regime.

‘You’ve seen in places like Singapore and Sweden and other parts of the world where the virus has just taken off again,’ he said.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said it was important Australia maintained social distancing measures for the time being, as every single undetected community transmission could infect a lot of people.

‘The scale of measures at the moment are something that we clearly do have to review … but it’s not now, it’s within the next few weeks,’ he told ABC radio.

‘We need to look at all of the data, look at our preparedness, and the national cabinet will be making a lot of decisions about what, if anything, can be relaxed in the coming weeks.’

Professor Murphy said he would be concerned if social restrictions were relaxed before public hospitals were fully prepared and the country had enough personal protective equipment.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the aim was to work towards ‘effective eradication’ of the disease.

Meanwhile, the federal government is considering subsidising domestic flights for airlines hammered by the pandemic.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said there were no guarantees international flights would resume by December.

He is encouraging people to take domestic holidays instead once the pandemic subsides.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Victoria Police for comment.