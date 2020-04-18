Family support ‘critical’ for SES volunteer

news, local-news,

Heading into the bush, in miserable and dangerous conditions is just part of the job for state emergency service volunteer Heidi King. The deputy unit manager for search and rescue in Launceston has been a bushwalker for much of her life, and it was her love of being outdoors that inspired her to join the SES. “I got to combine my love of helping in the community and being in the wilderness,” she said. Over the past six years, she has been involved in countless rescues, but has also supported the SES more broadly during major floods, fires and emergency incidents. Most recently, she and other SES volunteers have been performing COVID-19 quarantine checks across the state, alongside Tasmania Police, Tasmania Fire Service and Australian Defence Force personnel. RELATED: Country cop turned SES volunteer ‘works for the community’ “The search and rescue unit is really quite unique, we are quite diverse in our set,” Mrs King said. “We do our own search and rescue work, but then we are always on call when there is a flood, or the fires, and then now the compliance checks. “We train really hard in our specialist roles, but we make sure we can be part of the SES more broadly, and transfer our skills into other areas.” Although she assists in all areas of the organisation, Mrs King has spent the majority of her volunteering career trekking through harsh landscapes and tackling rough terrain with her search and rescue teammates to find missing Tasmanians and tourists. While each rescue was challenging in its own way, working together as a team was what made the operations special for volunteers. “Different rescues stand out for different reasons,” Mrs King said. “The really lovely moments are when we find someone, and they’ve been lost, and we can bring them back to their family. “But equally, the harder jobs are those where families just need closure, they just need to know their person has been found. “Different jobs bring different satisfactions to the team.” Being a volunteer doesn’t end when the operation is over, either. The role requires around-the-clock commitment. For Mrs King, it’s a case of trying to juggle her SES work and her part-time job as a teacher. To be successful, she said it takes having a good support network at home. “We always say people never decide to get lost at convenient times,” she laughed. “Rescues usually fall around holidays and long weekends, like grand final or Easter. “Our families have to be prepared for us to drop our plans at the last minute to go and help someone, we have to just leave everything, leave the meat on the BBQ, the drinks on the table, and head out the door. “We couldn’t do our job without the support of our families, they are absolutely critical.” To ensure the volunteers don’t end up needing to be rescued themselves, Mrs King said the team maintained high levels of fitness. IN OTHER NEWS: “We are very fit as a team overall, we have some mad crazy fit people on the team, but we also have older people in our team and they are amazing, they maintain their fitness,” she said. “You don’t want to be the weak link, or a hindrance to your team out there. “It’s bush bashing through the scrub, it is usually horrible conditions, at night, when it’s raining or snowing and cold miserable conditions. “Being in a good physical condition also helps you to be mentally alert. The last thing we would ever want to do is be on the receiving end of the rescue.” Although it takes a special skill set and extreme fitness to be part of the search and rescue team, Mrs King said there was a “role for everyone” within the SES. “There’s plenty of capacity for those who have the skill sets to be part of search and rescue, it’s highly rewarding, but it’s not for everyone. “But there is a role for anybody who wants to contribute to their community through the SES.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/ea03f9ca-6f8c-404f-b2f3-4eaa1473cc09.jpg/r16_321_6002_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg