Famous designer, 70, reveals fitness secrets

The secret to Vera Wang’s ageless beauty? You’re probably doing it right now.

In a question posed by a fan on Instagram, the 70-year-old designer replied that “work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun” are the ingredients to her youthful physique.

Wang went viral on social media last week when a fan asked, “THIS B**CH VERA WANG IS 70?!?!,” in a tweet on May 6 that has since garnered more than 250,000 likes, along with a confirmation from the legendary dress artist herself.

“Fact Check: Truth,” Vera Wang’s official Twitter said in response.

The wedding dress expert has enjoyed added attention lately, stunning her fans on social media with her body-baring, high-fashion looks while spending her pandemic lockdown at her Miami home.

Wang’s Instagram posts lately show her strutting her stuff in a leggy gown; vogueing by the pool in a sports bra; and getting some sun in a sleek, black maillot.

Naturally, fans descended on her Instagram to ask how the seemingly immortal Wang does it.

“I need my stomach to be like yours. What’s your routine?” asked a woman named Rosalee.

Mercifully, Wang replied, “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun.”

That’s certainly doable.

And despite the fact that the designer actually competed at the 1968 US Figure Skating Championships, she’s been open about her distaste for exercise.

Sharing a photo of herself posing next to a treadmill in stylish Adidas leggings, a thick gold chain and white heels on Instagram, Wang said of the image, “This photo depicts my personal conflict between loving athleisure clothing but dreading the treadmill!”

But wait — there’s more good news for all the pandemic stress eaters out there.

If her Instagram is any indication, it’s safe to assume that donuts, pizza and cheesy snacks may also play a part in her beauty routine.

