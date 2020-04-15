Fan Attacked R Madhavan for Keeping Christian Cross in Temple, Actor replied in Maddy Style

Be it breaking the internet with a shower selfie or shutting down trolls, actor R Madhavan sure knows how to navigate his way around social media.

Last year, on August 15, Madhavan took to his social media handle to wish his fans Happy Independence Day, Rakshabandhan and Avani Avittam by posting a picture of himself with his father Rangnathan and son Vedant. Have a look:

Soon it grabbed the attention of a troll, who noticed a Christian cross in the background and slammed Madhavan for being a ‘fake’ Hindu.

The user wrote, “Why do they have a cross in the background? Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today.”

Soon Madhavan shut the troller down with a written note. He wrote,

“I really don’t worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in u r sickness, you did not see the Golden temple pic there too, and asked if I converted to Sikhism.”

He further stated,

“I have blessing from the Dargas there too and blessing from all religious places around the world. Some gifted and some bought. My home is home to staff from all faiths and we pray at a common alter. Like any defence personal will tell you, happens in every unit. I have been taught from my very childhood to maintain my identity with pride but at the same time respect each and every faith, belief and region.”

He added, “I have prayed at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church. I have had the good fortune to visit when a temple was not around. They have shown me utmost love and respect knowing that I am a Hindu. How can I not reciprocate that. All I have is a lot of love and respect to give as my vast travels and experience has proved, is the only true faith. Peace and love to you too.”

Like we needed another reason to admire R Madhavan!

Source