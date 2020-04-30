Fan pays $800,000 for Tom Brady’s ‘All-In’ experience
That’s the virtual fundraiser offering experiences with athletes, celebrities and corporations and raising money for charities assisting those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
“You’ll get to join Tom in this historic and unprecedented experience by attending (with three friends) his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in addition to either a private dinner or a private workout with Tom himself — the choice is up to you and your friends!
“After every awe-inspiring moment with this modern legend, you’ll get to take home his first game-used uniform and cleats to display and cherish with your other Brady memorabilia. A moment like this doesn’t happen often in sports, and now you can be a piece of it and all its glory.”
The auction for Brady’s experience began at $50,000 Tuesday; after 32 bids, it closed at $800,000. The winning fan’s identity was not revealed. Brady accepted the bid in a post on social media back on April 14.
At the end of his post, Brady challenged several people to take part in it including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who accepted that challenge two days later, offering a VIP experience at the Super Bowl that includes tickets at midfield and a chance to join him during the trophy presentation.
Seventeen NFL experiences make up the more than 100 items that are currently up for auction in the challenge.
Goodell has acknowledged that “difficult decisions” had to be made because of the economic consequences of the coronavirus.