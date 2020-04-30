Fan pays $800,000 for Tom Brady’s ‘All-In’ experience





The six-time Super Bowl champion auctioned off a chance to experience his first home game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer like no one else and it’s the largest grossing package seen so far in the All In Challenge

That’s the virtual fundraiser offering experiences with athletes, celebrities and corporations and raising money for charities assisting those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’ll get to join Tom in this historic and unprecedented experience by attending (with three friends) his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in addition to either a private dinner or a private workout with Tom himself — the choice is up to you and your friends!





