Fan Pleases Kartik To Wish Him on Marriage Anniversary, Actor Gives Dream Come True Reply

The current heartthrob of the nation , Kartik Aaryan , has been doing a wonderful job and impressing the audience by his talent . He has created a great fan following and people really like his gesture of reverting to his fans on social media .

In this lock-down period , when all are having a safe time at home , even B-Town celebs are indulged in talking to their fans . They start live sessions , #Ask Me sessions and many more to keep their fans updated .

Recently, a fan’s better half ,made a request to Kartik Aaryan on the twitter account ,to wish them on their first wedding anniversary. He wrote : “Sir, Today is our First wedding anniversary, amid this lockdown. My wife (Nirupama) is so upset that all her plans went in vain, she is a big fan of you, a reply from you would made her day. Thank You Sir :)”

Have a look at his tweet below:

@TheAaryanKartik Sir, Today is our First wedding anniversary, amid this lockdown. My wife (Nirupama) is so upset that all her plans went in vain, she is a big fan of you, a reply from you would made her day.

Thank You Sir 🙂 — Vikash P Tiwari (@imvpt) April 22, 2020

On this tweet, Kartik replied adorably . He wrote : “Happy Marriage Anniversary. Lots of love!! And Nirupama Ji n u are doing great staying home…. Follow rules!! This is the best we can do”.

Checkout his tweet below:

Happy Marriage Anniversary ❤️ Lots of love !! And Nirupama ji n u are doing great staying home…. Follow Rules!! This is the best we can do ❤️ https://t.co/5j14kPQbq1 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 23, 2020

It was actually out of the box and a great surprise for Kartik’s fan . She replied : “ Thanks @TheAaryanKartik for your wish and making this special day more special. This is the best surprise I can get. And @imvpt thanks love. You always make me speechless.

Her tweet is below:

Thanks @TheAaryanKartik for your wish and making this special day more special😊. This is the best surprise I can get. And @imvpt thanks love. You always make me speechless.❤️ — Nirupma Shukla (@nirupma_shukla) April 23, 2020

Netizens praised the sweet gesture of Kartik Aaryan and complimented him in their way.

Have a look at the tweets below:

Great gesture by u ..u made the anniversary memorable by ur wish ..May god grant u more success ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ — meet_jeet (@jitendr60470106) April 23, 2020

Aww 😳 !! You are the Sweetest!!😍 Lots of love K 💕!!! — Mannat (@Mannat56512739) April 23, 2020

@TheAaryanKartik Mera aaj birthday h 😞 but lockdown ki vjh se celebrate nii Kiya 😞.. plzz meko b wish Kar do na 🙄🙄❤️ — ▪️shaina▪️ 🥀 (@shaina742) April 23, 2020

Kartik is still impressing his fans during this tough time . We are looking forward to some more superb acting of his , as soon as the nation is free from COVID-19 . Till then ,Stay Home Stay safe and enjoy doing your favourite stuff.

