Fan Pleases Kartik To Wish Him on Marriage Anniversary, Actor Gives Dream Come True Reply –
The current heartthrob of the nation , Kartik Aaryan , has been doing a wonderful job and impressing the audience by his talent . He has created a great fan following and people really like his gesture of reverting to his fans on social media .
In this lock-down period , when all are having a safe time at home , even B-Town celebs are indulged in talking to their fans . They start live sessions , #Ask Me sessions and many more to keep their fans updated .
Recently, a fan’s better half ,made a request to Kartik Aaryan on the twitter account ,to wish them on their first wedding anniversary. He wrote : “Sir, Today is our First wedding anniversary, amid this lockdown. My wife (Nirupama) is so upset that all her plans went in vain, she is a big fan of you, a reply from you would made her day. Thank You Sir :)”
Have a look at his tweet below:
On this tweet, Kartik replied adorably . He wrote : “Happy Marriage Anniversary. Lots of love!! And Nirupama Ji n u are doing great staying home…. Follow rules!! This is the best we can do”.
Checkout his tweet below:
It was actually out of the box and a great surprise for Kartik’s fan . She replied : “ Thanks @TheAaryanKartik for your wish and making this special day more special. This is the best surprise I can get. And @imvpt thanks love. You always make me speechless.
Her tweet is below:
Netizens praised the sweet gesture of Kartik Aaryan and complimented him in their way.
Have a look at the tweets below:
Kartik is still impressing his fans during this tough time . We are looking forward to some more superb acting of his , as soon as the nation is free from COVID-19 . Till then ,Stay Home Stay safe and enjoy doing your favourite stuff.