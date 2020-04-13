Fan slams Varun Dhawan for setting ‘bad example’ during lockdown, actor says ‘Idiot this is old picture’

Varun Dhawan has been using his reach as a celebrity to urge fans to remain indoors and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. When he shared a throwback picture of himself with a cop to thank the Mumbai Police for their painstaking efforts in maintaining discipline during the lockdown, a Twitter user slammed him for being irresponsible.

In the picture, Varun is seen shaking hands with a cop, with neither of them wearing masks. “Where is social distancing, mask and gloves. Idiot is shaking hands with policeman risking him of infection. Bad example set by this actor,” the fan wrote.

Where is social distancing, mask and gloves. Idiot is shaking hands with policeman risking him of infection. Bad example set by this actor. — Azhearuddin (@Sazhearuddin30) April 13, 2020

Varun immediately clarified that the picture was not taken recently, but is from two months ago. “Idiot this is old picture clicked 2 months back love u,” he wrote. The fan then replied, “Hahaha, should have mentioned that. Love you too.”

Hahaha 😂, should have mentioned that. Love you too👍 — Azhearuddin (@Sazhearuddin30) April 13, 2020

Also read: Alaya F on rumours of getting lip injections: ‘I don’t know why people think I got something done’

Recently, Varun revealed during an Instagram live with Zoa Morani that one of his relatives in the US has tested positive for the coronavirus. “It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it,” he said, repeating his appeal to everyone to stay home to control the spread of the pandemic.

Last month, Varun turned rapper and released a video in which he lauded the lockdown. He warned the listeners of deadly consequences if they did not pay heed to the instructions of social distancing. The clip also featured a snippet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech announcing a three-week lockdown across the country.

Meanwhile, Varun was gearing up for the release of his next, Coolie No 1, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1. Directed by his father David Dhawan, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Its release has now been pushed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow @htshowbiz for more