Fans amused, confused by Charlie Puth’s unmade bed on One World: Together at Home live-stream

On Saturday, music stars from across the globe participated remotely in Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s historic live-stream event, One World: Together at Home, to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines.

Some performers sounded heavily edited and slickly pre-produced, while others, like Adam Lambert and Sofi Tukker, made the extra effort to conjure a Coachella vibe by decorating their homes with disco lights and tropical plants. But others kept it real — like Kesha, whose pet cat was mewling in the background, or Irish rock band Picture This, who, while not exactly keeping six feet apart, at least conscientiously slathered on hand sanitizer before high-fiving each other.

But no one kept it more real than superstar singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, who didn’t even bother to make his bed or fold his laundry before broadcasting live to millions of viewers.

Ooops I forgot to make my bed 🙃 — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 18, 2020

People tuning in for One World were divided on Twitter. Some seemed annoyed by what they perceived as laziness, a lack of respect, or an affront to moms and neat-freaks worldwide.

Idk if I was a celebrity doing this livestream thing I’d go to my richest looking room not my bedroom with my unmade bed @ charlie puth — 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐥𝐲, 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐢 📜 (@swiftsdior) April 18, 2020

However, the majority of fans appreciated Puth’s relatability — because let’s face it, how many regular folks actually care about perfectly fitted sheets and fluffed throw pillows when there’s an international health crisis going on?

Charlie Puth performing during Global Citizen concert in front of an unmade bed with laundry all over it is BIG TIME quarantine energy — Chris Brown (@cm_brown90) April 18, 2020

Regardless, it seems fans of both sides of the bed debate agreed that Puth’s performance was a One World musical highlight. His song choice, the already-poignant Fast & Furious mega-hit “See You Again,” took on new meaning: as a dedication to the friends and family that we are all missing and looking forward to reuniting with once life returns to relatively normal.