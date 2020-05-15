Fans delight as pop stars flex their ‘Oprah muscles’

Musicians are turning the tables.

After playing the inquisition game in the name of promoting their latest record or tour, they are flexing their Oprah muscles and digging deep with famous friends and fans to entertain us during the pandemic shutdowns.

Miley Cyrus, Tina Arena, Richard Marx and Mitch Tambo are among the artists turned chat show hosts over the past couple of months to explore the mental health issues of self-isolation and share everything from make-up to tips for making a quarantini.

media_camera Richard Marx has got virtual gigs, a podcast and chat show going during COVID-19. Picture: Supplied/Debra Anderson

RICHARD MARX – SOCIAL DISTANCING

When he’s not playing a few songs on his Beachin’ live streams, promoting his new record Limitless or recording his TequilaTalk podcasts with wife Daisy Fuentes, balladeer Richard Marx is nailing the trolls on Twitter or sharing insights with famous guests on his Social Distancing show.

Marx has hung out with Olivia Newton-John, Rick Springfield and KISS frontman Paul Stanley.

“I think I was keeping so busy to deal with anxiety, worrying about my 84-year-old mum who is immune-compromised, and I couldn’t be near her or my kids,” Marx said.

“All of a sudden, fans were asking when are going to do another one, and it all blew up.”

Tequila Talk, with his wife, who was a wildly popular MTV host, gets a little more loose thanks to the social lubrication of top shelf spirits. “We approach tequila in the same way we approach martinis, which is our other favourite drink, according to the rule that one is not enough and three is too many,” Marx said.

Oprah moment: Paul Stanley calling out people who flout social distancing restrictions and spout COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

media_camera Tina Arena keeping it real during quarantine with a quarantini. Picture: Supplied/Tina Arena

TINA ARENA – QUARANTINAARENA CHATS

Tina Arena loves a chat. The unapologetic sweary bear also happens to possess those quintessential Australian DNA strands of a finely honed bulls..t detector and gritty determination to call a spade a (bleep) shovel.

The expletive count may have been dialled down but the entertainment and empathy has been dialled up to 11 on her Quarantinaarena chats on Instagram for the past two months.

An early adopter of the celebrity PSA brigade, the Chains superstar achieved social media hero status for her coronavirus health and hygiene PSAs in Italian, French and English.

She took that ball and ran with it, kicking off her online chat show in mid-March, sharing a quarantini and gasbag with an eclectic collection of friends and peers including Olivia Newton-John, Jessica Rowe, Jason Donovan, David Campbell, Kathy Lette, Johnny Young, Julia Morris, Melissa George, Shaynna Blaze, Yvie Jones, and Myf Warhurst.

And then there’s her regular stair-dancing posts, including her take on Tom Cruise’s skidding into movie immortality with his Risky Business slide.

Oprah moment: Jason Donovan commenting on his future film and television prospects in the blunt no-filter style the pair share.

“Coming out of the 80s, I had a lot of opportunities and I got seduced by wanting to become a pop star, and that was sort of the route I took and I turned down a few good opportunities,” Donovan told Quarantinaarena.

“As I have always said (about) me and film and TV, the good news is I am Jason Donovan and the bad news is I am Jason Donovan.”

media_camera Is Mitch Tambo the voice of a future Australian anthem? And your next fave chat show host. Picture Glenn Hampson

MITCH TAMBO – TAMBO TALK

The young indigenous singer and social worker has dazzled with his musical and dance skills since landing on Australia’s Got Talent last year.

He was greeted with a roar from the Fire Fight Australia crowd in February when he danced down the runway singing his inspiring indigenous language version of the unofficial Australian anthem You’re The Voice with John Farnham.

And when the pandemic restrictions kicked in, Tambo’s social worker skills also switched into gear.

With just some cheap neon lights from the local $2 shop, he set up a home studio and started Tambo Talk, which is now hosted by NITV via Facebook Live each Friday night.

His real, raw and riveting chats with a wide cross-section of the community should set him up nicely for a crossover career in television; Tambo has star quality in spades.

From chatting to Stan Walker about his cancer battle to emerging indigenous artist Barkaa about her conquering addiction to connect with culture and launch a hip hop career, Tambo has scored hundreds of thousands of views for his Friday night shows.

As he launches his new single LOVE, Tambo said doing the chats was about sharing culture and the resilience of the human spirit.

“I obviously love singing and performing but I feel really comfortable in this space. There’s no smoke and mirrors, it’s rough and ready with people talking about their breakdowns and triumphs,” he said. “My inbox gets smashed after every one.”

Oprah moment: Talking about mental health with Deadly Ninja Warrior.

media_camera Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez talk about the coronavirus lockdown on Instagram. Picture: YouTube

MILEY CYRUS – BRIGHT MINDED

Just days before California was placed in lockdown, Miley Cyrus launched her IGTV chat show Bright Minded with adorable co-host, her german shepherd mix puppy Bo.

The show with the mantra “how to stay LIT in dark times” kicked off with a few famous friends each episode including Hilary Duff, Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, to chat about mental health and politics, music and movies, and whatever else popped up.

Landing on the June cover of the WSJ magazine thanks to her pop culture currency as a newly-minted chat curator, Cyrus said she booked the guests for her thoroughly postmodern show by sliding into their DMs.

The activist artist and actor helmed captivating, friendly and often reassuring conversations with celebrities and frontline workers which have explored everything from makeup tricks and workout tips, the big political picture to the little acts of kindness movement.

Let’s hope she’s back for another series soon.

Oprah moment: Fellow Disney alumnus Selena Gomez chose to share her bipolar diagnosis with Cyrus on the final show of the series.

media_camera British pop star Charli XCX recorded a new record in isolation. Picture: Supplied

CHARLI XCX – SELF-ISOLATION LIFESTREAM

The British pop star has achieved peak meta online creativity during the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing she would write and record a new album called how I’m feeling now, make artwork and videos and that her fans were invited to join in on the process.

The innovative chartslayer also brought some of her favourite artists on board to share their unique skills and takes on life in pandemic times with Diplo indulging in the weirdest PT session you’ll see online and Kim Petras dialling in to play Would You Rather?

Oprah moment: Her self awareness about potentially creating stress or appearing to exploit fans by asking them to produce work for her project. Even though they love her and who doesn’t want to be on their favourite pop star’s IGTV or video?

Originally published as Fans delight as pop stars flex their ‘Oprah muscles’