Fans Notice Prince William & Duchess Kate Middleton’s Interesting Zoom Name

A video was released on Wednesday (April 8) showing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – aka Prince William and Kate Middleton – making a special video call to the Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, Lancashire to share their thanks to the teachers there, who are caring for the kids of essential workers.

Well, it appears the call was made over the popular video app Zoom. If you’ve been using Zoom, you know that every caller has a nametag in the bottom left hand corner of the screen.

In some photos released from the call, fans noticed that the Duke and Duchess used the username “DOC” to indicate who they were.

Town & Country figured out that the name is likely an acronym for their names – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aka DOC!

You can see the DOC nametag in the photos in this tweet.