Fans want Baahubali series helmer SS Rajamouli to make Ramayan | Bollywood Life

SS Rajamouli shot to popularity mainly because of the Baahubali series. The filmmaker had revealed that the film was inspired by the Indian epics, Mahabharata and Ramayan. Now, as you might be aware, TV Ramayan was recast in the lockdown and was supremely popular. The re-run ended recently and fans took to twitter and wanted Rajamouli to make a film on Ramayan. Here are some of the tweets:

A person who can make a fiction a blockbuster, can surely portray our history and make another world record! @ssrajamouli sir we are waiting!#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/OL0auMsCF2 — सौरभ मिश्रा (@saurabhhind_3) May 3, 2020

The only man who can do larger than life movies in India at present @ssrajamouli whole india asking to do #rajamoulimakeramayan I hope it will reach to u ????????????????????????????????????????????????????✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌ pic.twitter.com/E3PrEE7vRI — Sivateja Yerramsetty ?? ❤ ?? (@SivatejaYerram6) May 3, 2020

Ramayan’s re-telecast breaks all the television world records. Its re-make will surely break all the cinema world records. And when we have @ssrajamouli with us, there’s nothing that can stop this.#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/cZgs27PJWB — प्रशांत शर्मा (@Hindwasi2) May 3, 2020

Aired again after 33 years, Ramayan has set a world record and became the highest viewed entertainment program globally.

“Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April,” DD National posted on twitter.

It featured Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. The show will be back once again on television for its audience. This time the show will go on-air on Star Plus.

Sunil Lahiri aka Laxman expressed in happiness on Twitter and wrote, ““Duniya ka sabse zyada dekha jaane wale show ka record banane wale program Ko Ek Bar aur dekhne ka aur sarhaane ka avsar#Ramayan, 4 May se har roz shaam7:30 baje @starplus par.”

The show’s leading man, Arun Govil recently conducted a #AskArun session. When someone asked him which was his most emotional sequence he said it was the time when Lord Rama meets Bharat. As we know, when Bharat meets Lord Rama in the forest, he tells him that he will not sit on the throne despite his mother’s wishes. Arun Govil revealed that the show was shot majorly in Umbargaon. The actor also said that his grandson who is six years old loves to watch the show. The actor also said that he found shooting for the Vanvaas scene with Raja Dashrath the toughest. Arun Govil revealed that his fave characters on the show besides Lord Ram was Hanuman and Raavan.

