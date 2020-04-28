Farah Khan Reveals That Abhishek Bachchan Paid 1 Lakh For Her Daughter’s Sketch For COVID-19 Charity

Farah Khan and Abhishek Bachchan; Anya Kunder (Source: Instagram | @farahkhankunder)

When it comes to standing up and supporting your cause, you can always count your best friends in, amirite? During these tough times that we are going through, director Farah Khan‘s daughter, Anya Kunder came up with a charity initiative where she sold her sketches and put the money towards helping out stray animals and people in need.

Farah has been posting updates about how much Anya’s initiative has collected over time, but the contribution made by very good friend, Abhishek Bachchan, has literally doubled her amount and Farah is super thrilled about it. She took to her Instagram to tell us how AB Jr paid 1 lakh for Anya’s sketch of a dog. She thanked him for being such a good friend and said he has big hugs waiting for him once all this is over.

Have a look at her post:

Aren’t they such cute friends? It was too sweet of Abhishek to do his bit to help little Anya’s efforts!

Well, coming back to Anya, we are super proud of her initiative and of Farah and Abhishek for being so encouraging of her.