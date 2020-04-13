Farah Khan slams Bollywood stars for flaunting privilege during lockdown: ‘It’s not a global party, it’s a pandemic’

Filmmaker Farah Khan has once again reprimanded her Bollywood colleagues for posting workout videos during the coronavirus pandemic, as she feels they are ‘a little shallow’. Farah had previously posted a video on Instagram, urging her industry friends to stop sharing workout updates on social media during difficult times.

She told journalist Rajeev Masand in an interview, “I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic.”

Farah said that her rant wasn’t aimed at any particular celebrity, and added, “There are other things you can do right now, there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen, and wanting to be on Insta. It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about ‘look at me, look at me.’”

In another interview to Masand, actor Deepika Padukone had spoken about why she shares workout videos during the lockdown. “I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos that are going up,” Deepika said, “but to be honest, putting up exercise videos — rather, exercising, not putting up videos — it’s more about how you feel. It’s not really about how you look.”

Farah concluded, “It was just like, ‘Guys, this can’t be the only problem; figure out a way how to help your neighbours or send food to people.’ You can’t just be, ‘Oh my god, my gym is shut.’ My daughters are 12 years old, they are figuring out how to feed stray dogs. My son is stressed and wants to write songs about something that can help. So, you can’t flaunt your privilege at this time. I know you can but you should not.”

In her original video message, Farah had said, “Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you.”

