Farah Khan tells Bollywood to stop sharing workout videos: ‘Some of us have bigger concerns than our figures’

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 19:41 IST

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan has appealed to Bollywood celebrities to stop sharing videos of their home workouts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She took to Instagram to share a video message, in which she said that there were bigger concerns at this time than maintaining a perfect figure.

“Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you,” she said in the clip.

Farah’s video had her industry colleagues in splits. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, actors Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Tabu, Raveena Tandon and Arjun Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and others dropped laughing emojis on the post.

As gyms across the country remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, several celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sara Ali Khan shared their home workouts to inspire their fans not to compromise on their fitness routine during quarantine.

Farah will collaborate with Rohit Shetty for a big-budget entertainer, which will be a remake of a Bollywood film. While the film in question is rumoured to be Satte Pe Satta, there is no confirmation yet.

“Rohit and I are both extremely excited for the collaboration. We are making a really big, massive Bollywood musical. It’ll be absolutely my kind of a movie. Rohit and I are probably the last two left to make this kind of big, entertaining cinema,” Farah earlier told PTI.

