Farah Khan Tweets about Pandemic Teaching, Junior Bachchan Trolls Her In Savage Style

The whole nation is under the lockdown due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Celebrities are keeping their fans updated through social media by sharing pictures or videos of how they’re spending their quarantine time. And many celebs are sharing their workout videos too.

But Farah Khan had expressed her displeasure in watching celeb-workout videos stating that maybe they are ‘privileged’ enough but for most of them, there’s a ‘bigger crisis’ in this global Pandemic. Below is the workout-video rant that Farah had posted a few days back.

Farah has been actively spreading awareness about the deadly virus. She recently started a new thread called the ‘Pandemic teachings’ wherein she is revealing all the self-realisation that’s happening in this time of lockdown.

In a tweet she wrote, “Pandemic teachings: cupboard full of clothes ,when all i need r 2 outfits.. Nighttime nighty & Daytime nighty.”

In another tweet, she added, “Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff’s-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiral Grocery Stores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pesca Fish ki Nalini.. thank you.”

And Abhishek couldn’t resist from trolling her as he replied, “Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo!”

Meanwhile, Farah explaining her outrage in an interview with Rajeev Masand, said, “I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic.”

Her kids are doing their bit to help the needy in this time of lockdown. Farah in a tweet, told how her 12-year old daughter has been sketching pet pictures and selling them to raise funds and her son has composed a rap to spread awareness on coronavirus.

