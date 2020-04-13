Farah Khan’s 12-year-old son Czar raps about COVID-19



The video, titled Need To Survive, features Farah Khan’s son Czar Kunder in a red track suit.

Director Farah Khan’s 12-year-old son Czar Kunder has composed and crooned a song to express his concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Czar has also written the song titled “Need To Survive”, his sisters Diva and Anya have directed and edited the video, respectively.

Tweeting the video, the Happy New Year director wrote, “There’s s a new Rapper in town… he is 12 years old… and he’s very concerned about the pandemic… Czar kunder .. https://youtube.com/watch?v=t4oAA89ZrKU&feature=youtu.be #NeedToSurvive. Every child is gifted.. they just unwrap their packages at different times…”

In the video, Czar Kunder remarks how coronavirus wasn’t taken seriously by people initially, before it emerged as a pandemic. “The world’s ending and I need to survive. But it can’t be done without pain and strife. Some think that’s a made-up rumour. The ones who are dying are mostly boomers. Thousands and thousands are dying per day. So, there’s no time for any humour. Bad way to die. It’s pretty sad when somebody cry. When people ask, ‘Why are we gonna perish?’ I say we don’t care, that’s why,” he sings.

The song also talks about the problem of hunger that is arising in the country owing to the pandemic. “I need to survive, I need to survive. Food will be less. People will start to thrive. You have the virus and come close to me. I will have to kill you with a knife. One way of living, that’s killing in the making. I will not hesitate. I swear I am not faking,” Czar raps.

On Sunday, Farah tweeted about her daughter Anya making and selling dog paintings to raise funds for stray animals.

“So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching your pets for a 1000 rs a sketch. All the money is being used to feed strays and needy. Thank you all the kind hearted people who have ordered sketches and donated (sic),” the director said via Twitter.

