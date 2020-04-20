Farah Khan’s daughter raises Rs 1 lakh for needy people and strays



Farah Khan’s daughter Anya raised money for stray animals. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan is a proud mom as her 12-year-old daughter Anya has raised Rs 1 lakh for needy people and stray dogs.

Anya has raised money by sketching a pet and selling the sketch for Rs 1,000.

Sharing a video of her daughter Anya on Twitter, Farah Khan wrote, “As of this morning Anya has raised 1LAKH RS.. by diligently sketching for donations.. b4 n after school and all weekends.. thank you to all who ordered sketches n donated so generously! all being used to feed strays n needy.”

Earlier, Farah Khan had shared a video of her son Czar Kunder who turned into a rapper to express his concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song titled “Need To Survive” was composed and written by Czar while his sisters Diva and Anya directed and edited the video, respectively.

