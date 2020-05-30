Farmer Wants a Wife contestant pleads guilty to possessing and distributing child sex material 

Former reality television show contestant Matt Goyder has confessed to possessing and distributing child sex abuse material online.

The 29-year-old, entered guilty pleas to two charges in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

The matter will be committed to the District Court of WA for sentencing.

Former reality television show contestant Matt Goyder has confessed to possessing and distributing child sex abuse material online

Goyder shot to fame in 2016 after appearing on Farmer Wants a Wife where he chose ex-Zoo Weekly model April Vaughan

He did not enter a plea to a third charge of possessing or copying an indecent or obscene article.

The matter will return to Perth Magistrates Court again in September.

The helicopter pilot was charged with allegedly possessing and distributing child exploitation material between January and February 2020.

After appearing in Perth Magistrates Court in February, Goyder addressed reporters outside.

‘I am seeking help to address my issues, including my substance abuse,’ he told 7 News.

‘At this stage, I have no further comment and place myself at the mercy of the courts.’

After appearing in court for his charges in February, Goyder’s lips were trembling as he spoke to reporters outside Perth Magistrates Court

Goyder was supported by Peter Lyndon, who founded rehab centre Shalom House.

The Perth man is taking part in a five-stage rehabilitation program with the centre, which could take up to two and a half years.

In February, officers swooped on accommodation in East Perth where Goyder was staying, and seized several mobile phones and electronic devices.

He was arrested by the WA Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team, which includes officers from the WA Police Force and Australian Federal Police.

Goyder shot to fame in 2016 after appearing on Farmer Wants a Wife where he chose ex-Zoo Weekly model April Vaughan.

The relationship broke up shortly after filming ended and Ms Vaughan failed to show up for the show’s ‘after party’.

Goyer became a Lifeline ambassador after he spoke out about his battles with anxiety, depression and PTSD.