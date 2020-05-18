Farmers turn to agri-tech platforms as virus disrupts traditional sales channels

NEW DELHI : Indian farmers have been turning to tech-enabled platforms to sell produce like never before with the covid-19 pandemic shrinking the channels for physically marketing agricultural produce.

“We have seen farmers coming to our platform in bulk as an alternative supply chain is not available for product pickup,” said Atul Kumar, co-founder and CEO of FreshVnF, the company that runs Fraazo. The platform has seen a threefold surge in customers and has hence had to reach out to more farmers.

Two other startups, AgriBazaar and Agri10x, said they have seen similar trends. AgriBazaar saw a five-fold increase in registrations on its app in April. Pankajj Ghode, CEO of Agri10x, said the platform got 150,000 new farmers since March, whereas it took them six months to acquire 100,000 farmers before covid.

Platforms such as Fraazo, Agri10x, and AgriBazaar help farmers avoid middlemen and reach customers in one way or another. This includes individuals, hotels, restaurants, and other places where farmers can sell their produce.

This trend is expected to gain more momentum from the Centre’s plan for a ₹1 trillion fund for farm gate infrastructure, announced as part of the stimulus package.

“The stimulus package’s framework gives a push to e-trading of agriculture produce and will ensure that an agri-tech startup such as AgriBazaar benefits from the move,” said Amith Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, AgriBazaar. “From an industry perspective, it will attract serious players such as large Indian corporations and investments into the sector and give current players opportunities for scale and better sector recognition.”

Indian farmers have perishable value chains and get less than 30% of the retail price, unlike developed countries where farmers get up to 70%, said Kumar. This is because of the lack of storage infrastructure at the farm gate and unavailability of cold-supply chains, which many agri-tech firms provide. Stakeholders say that the stimulus package will put money in the hands of farmers and let them take advantage of their solutions.

